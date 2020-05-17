 

Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

The good news is, the rain held off for a few hours, but the rain has officially started falling in Siouxland. We will continue to see showers and possible thunderstorms tonight and a warm week ahead with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently in the 60s and 70s.

It’s a bit windy in Siouxland today with winds coming from the east, northeast between 5 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that showers started moving into western Siouxland earlier this afternoon, with rain reaching the Sioux City area between 2 and 3 p.m.

And tonight we are looking at those showers continuing with some thunderstorms possible in parts of Siouxland as we fall to a low of 51 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see how much rain we could tonight along with your full extended forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories