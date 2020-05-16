Siouxland Forecast: May 16, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

The good news is, the rain held off for a few hours, but the rain has officially started falling in Siouxland. We will continue to see showers and possible thunderstorms tonight and a warm week ahead with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently in the 60s and 70s.

It’s a bit windy in Siouxland today with winds coming from the east, northeast between 5 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that showers started moving into western Siouxland earlier this afternoon, with rain reaching the Sioux City area between 2 and 3 pm.

And tonight we are looking at those showers continuing with some thunderstorms possible in parts of Siouxland as we fall to a low of 51 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 to see how much rain we could tonight along with your full extended forecast.