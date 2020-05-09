Siouxland Forecast: May 09, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland.

Today has been a cooler day with some showers moving into the area. Parts of Siouxland are under a freeze warning for tonight, tomorrow we will see more sunshine return to the area, but we are also looking at a cooler week ahead with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures this afternoon are already coming in cooler after the passage of a cold front earlier this afternoon. They are currently ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

Not only are we dealing with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies, we are also looking at some strong winds in the area coming from the west, northwest, and southwest between 15 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some scattered showers move through ahead of the cold front that moved through Sioux City between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Tonight however we are looking at clearing skies but chilly temperatures as we fall into the low 30s by tomorrow morning.

I’ll have more details about the freeze warning and if warmer temperatures are set to return in tonight’s forecasts during our 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts.