Siouxland Forecast: May 03, 2020

Good afternoon Siouxland!

What a beautiful way to end last week and start this week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Get out and enjoy it while you can because scattered showers return tomorrow, leading to a cooler week ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures this afternoon are enjoyable and pleasant as they are in the 70s across Siouxland.

Not only are we seeing pleasant temperatures, but winds are also pleasant as they are coming from the west and northwest between 0 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery confirms we have had mostly sunny skies across the area this morning and afternoon despite some clouds here and there.

Then tonight we will see increasing clouds ahead of tomorrow’s showers as we fall to a low of 52 by tomorrow morning.

