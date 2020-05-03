Siouxland Forecast: May 02, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

Today has been a wet one with some on and off scattered showers in parts of the area, but don’t worry because sunshine is returning tomorrow. Unfortunately we are expecting showers to return on Monday, with a cooler weekend in the works.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the cooler side compared to yesterday as the are ranging from the upper 50s to the low 70s across the area.

Winds are also variable across the area ranging from 5 mph up to around 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had some on and off scattered showers in the area throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

And tonight, we will see some clearing with the chance of some sprinkles and very light showers lingering into the overnight and morning hours as we fall to a low of 48 by tomorrow morning.

