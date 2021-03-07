Siouxland Forecast March 7, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More late spring temperatures in Siouxland as we expect another day with high’s in the 60’s and some southern areas reaching to the 70s.

The evening clouds will persist a bit into the morning, those clear and expect afternoon sunshine.

Winds will shift to be southwestern and still a little breezy as we see 10-15 mph winds with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures continue through the star of the week, but chances for rain and cooler temperatures appear during the midweek.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!