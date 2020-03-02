Siouxland Forecast: March 2nd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

We are going to be starting off on the cloudy side today, but will gradually see clearing and sunshine return by the late morning and early afternoon hours, leading to a mild week ahead, and some light rain possible Tuesday night.

Temperatures are currently being reported in the 20s and 30s this morning.

We have another breezy day ahead of us, as winds are already between 5 and 15 mph coming from the northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy throughout the night with a few snowflakes falling across the area.

Your out the door forecast shows that we will see gradual clearing throughout the morning as we rise to a high of 48 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see temperatures drop back into the 30s as we fall to a low of 34 by tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies returning overnight.

