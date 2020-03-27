Siouxland Forecast: March 27th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today will be 51 and cloudy. NE wind at 5-10. 50% chance of PM showers. Tonight will be 42 and mostly cloudy with rain likely. Ne wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and 50. 90% chance of rain totaling around .5-1 inch. NE/NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 45. Sunday will be 56 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 61 and partly cloudy. 40% chance of overnight showers. Tuesday will be 58 and partly cloudy. 30% chance of morning showers. Wednesday will be 57 and mostly sunny. Thursday will be 55 and partly cloudy.