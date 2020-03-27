Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: March 27th, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Today will be 51 and cloudy. NE wind at 5-10. 50% chance of PM showers. Tonight will be 42 and mostly cloudy with rain likely. Ne wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and 50. 90% chance of rain totaling around .5-1 inch. NE/NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 45. Sunday will be 56 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 61 and partly cloudy. 40% chance of overnight showers. Tuesday will be 58 and partly cloudy. 30% chance of morning showers. Wednesday will be 57 and mostly sunny. Thursday will be 55 and partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories