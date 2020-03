SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux City, the transit system is implementing new precautions on city buses.

Passengers will now enter and exit through the back doors. While on the bus, city transit is asking community members to practice social distancing as much as possible and limit using the bus except for essential rides. Those include trips to the grocery store, work or those for medical necessities.