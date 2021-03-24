Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa officials identified the suspects and victims of the Anamosa State Penitentiary fatal attack that happened Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, were identified as the inmates responsible for the assault that killed two staff members and injured another inmate.

On Tuesday morning around 10:18 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the Anamosa State Penitentiary after inmates attacked two staff members and another inmate in the Anamosa State after Dutcher and Woodard tried to escape. Authorities said inmates Dutcher and Woodward attempted to cut through bars on a window in a breakroom using a metal grinder when staff stopped them.