Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Officials ID inmates accused of killing staff at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021
Video
Storm Lake issues boil alert after water line break
President Biden marks Equal Pay Day with US women’s soccer team
Video
Cedar Rapids Police investigating vandalism as hate crime
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues
Top Stories
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding
Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 23, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Careers
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
Veterans Voices
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021
News
by:
MARCUS BEASLEY
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 03:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 03:21 PM CDT
Local News
Officials ID inmates accused of killing staff at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Video
Storm Lake issues boil alert after water line break
Iowa expects to open vaccinations to all adults on April 5
Big Ten Conference changes attendance policies to follow local health guidelines, allowing fans back at games
Dakota County residents 18 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Officials ID inmates accused of killing staff at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Video
U.S. Marshals recover 7 missing Iowan children during joint operation
Power restored to MidAmerican Energy customers
Man found sleeping outside Leeds Elementary arrested on burglary charges
Is it Covid or is it allergies? What to look for and when to get a test
Video