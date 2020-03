SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - As businesses start to rethink how they're going to meet customers' needs in the wake of COVID-19, many Siouxlanders find themselves working from home.

Leslie Werden, a Morningside College humanities professor, says she and her students have adapted quickly to the situation by using programs such as Zoom to stay connected. However, Werden says the experience isn't the same as learning face-to-face.