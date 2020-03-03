Siouxland Forecast: March 2, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 32°.

Tuesday should be pretty pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high of 55°. During the afternoon look for the wind to pick up from the WNW as gusts peak at about 30 MPH. Later on toward evening, there may also be a few short-lived showers which will drop less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Wednesday will be another relatively warm day as the temperature reaches up to 59° with more sunshine.

Thursday expect a strong northerly breeze which will temporarily cool things down into the upper 40s and lower 50s going into Friday. That breeze will reverse to the south on Saturday and bring in 60 degree high temperatures for the weekend. There are no major precipitation chances in the near future.

Enjoy the nice springtime weather.