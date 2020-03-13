Siouxland Forecast: March 13th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning Siouxland!

Today is going to start off on the sunny side but gradually become cloudy with late afternoon showers moving in before turning into a wintry mix and snow overnight lingering into tomorrow and we are looking at a cool weekend ahead with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the mid 20s and low 30s.

Winds are on the light side, coming from the west, northwest between 0 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had clear skies throughout the night and into the start of today.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that we will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 40s by this afternoon before rain moves in followed by a wintery mix and snow.

Then tonight we will fall to a low of 28 with the wintery mix transitioning into snow overnight with winds becoming slightly breezy from the ENE.

