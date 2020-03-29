Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

What a great turn around from yesterday with sunshine and highs in the 50s today. We are still looking at a warmer week ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s, but still a few rain chances coming our way this week.

As I mentioned, temperatures have been in the 50s today, currently being reported in the mid 50s across Siouxland.

We are also still seeing breezy conditions across the area with winds coming from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with some areas seeing just over 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a much better day today with lots of sunshine across Siouxland.

And tonight we will continue to see clear skies and breezy conditions as we fall to a low of 32 by tomorrow morning.

