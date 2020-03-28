Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 28, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been a very wet day with a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning throughout the afternoon.

I have some good news and some bad news for this coming week. We are looking at a nice sunny day tomorrow and a warmer week ahead with highs in the 50s, but we are also looking at several rain chances coming throughout the week as well.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the chilly side mixed with the rain, being reported in the 40s for most of Siouxland.

It is also very breezy as we have a low pressure system moving through just towards the south of Siouxland, which is why we are seeing winds coming from the north, and northeast between 15 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows scattered showers prominent across Siouxland throughout the morning and start of this afternoon. And as this pressure system towards our south travels eastward, we will continue to see rain into the overnight hours.

Tonight will get chilly as we fall to a low of 34 by tomorrow morning with rain lingering into the overnight hours and winds sticking around.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see when we will see more rain throughout this coming week.