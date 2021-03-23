Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Biden urges Congress to tighten gun control after Colorado mass shooting
Video
Top Stories
Two staff members killed by inmate in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 23, 2021
Video
Iowa woman accused of swiping kin’s unemployment payments
Spirit Lake Police arrest two people on multiple drug charges
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 23, 2021
Video
Top Stories
US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events
Top Stories
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning Safety
Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2021
Video
Siouxland Forecast: March 22, 2021
Video
US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Careers
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
Veterans Voices
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 23, 2021
News
by:
MARCUS BEASLEY
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 01:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2021 / 01:29 PM CDT
Local News
Two staff members killed by inmate in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 23, 2021
Video
Spirit Lake Police arrest two people on multiple drug charges
Boyden man arrested for assaulting two officers after driving dirt bike dangerously
Gov. Noem signs bill to give top state officials raises
More Local News
Trending Stories
Two staff members killed by inmate in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
Video
Spirit Lake Police arrest two people on multiple drug charges
Police identify 76-year-old man shot to death in Nebraska
Morningside’s tournament run ends in the semifinals with 65-62 loss to Thomas More
Video