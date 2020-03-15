Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland.

Today has been a very cloudy and cool day and we are looking at that trend continuing with a cool but very wet week with highs in the 40s and several rain/ snow chances coming up throughout the week.

Temperatures this afternoon are still on the cool side as they are ranging in the 30s across Siouxland.

Winds are slightly breezy this afternoon coming from the south, southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that, just like I have mentioned, shows a blanket of clouds over Siouxland.

And tonight, we will continue to see that blanket of clouds as we fall to a low of 34 by tomorrow morning with a slim chance of light freezing drizzle sprinkles possible.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we will see those rain/ snow chances and when we might see some relief coming our way.