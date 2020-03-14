Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 14, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! I hope you have been able to enjoy the rest of the today since this mornings lingering snow cleared out. Unfortunately we are looking at a cool but wet week ahead of us with highs in the 40s and several precipitation chances coming our way.

We are already seeing the cooler temperatures today, as they are being reported in the low to mid 30s and upper 20s across Siouxland this afternoon.

We are also dealing with breezy conditions around the area as winds are ranging between 10 and 15 mph from the east, northeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that all lingering snow cleared out of Sioux City between 10 and 11 a.m. this morning, while eastern Siouxland started seeing dry conditions between 12 and 1 p.m. this afternoon. After that snow cleared, we have been left with cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Tonight we will continue to see those cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight leaving us with a low of 25 by tomorrow morning with winds becoming calm.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we will see those several precipitation chances and just how cool this week is going to be.