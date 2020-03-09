 

Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 08, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

We’ve been spoiled this weekend with temperatures near 70 degrees, but unfortunately this week is looking to be more seasonal with highs in the 40s and 50s and some rain chances coming up.

Temperatures this afternoon are ranging in the mid to upper 60s across Siouxland.

It may be nice temperature wise but we are still dealing with some strong winds from the south, southwest between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had lots of sunshine in the area throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, but as you can see towards the west, we have some clouds making their way into the area.

Tonight we will continue to see that increase in cloud coverage with some overnight showers on the way as we fall to a low of 34 by tomorrow morning with winds staying breezy.

