Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 07, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

What a way to start the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We are looking at a seasonal week ahead with a few minor rain chances and highs in the 50s.

Temperatures this afternoon are ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s across Siouxland.

The temperatures may be nice, but the winds are on the higher side again today coming form the south, southwest between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had some thin clouds in the area, allowing the sun to shine down on Siouxland.

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures as we fall to a low of 44 by tomorrow morning.

And speaking of tomorrow, it is that time once again to spring forward! This means at 2 am tomorrow morning, clocks will jump forward an hour. So if you have a clock that doesn’t automatically change, be sure to change them tonight before you go to bed. This also means we will have more daylight coming our way, with the sun rising just before 8 a.m. and the sun setting just before 7:30 tomorrow night.

