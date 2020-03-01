Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 01, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

Happy Meteorological Spring! And boy does it sure feel like spring despite the first official day of Spring being March 19 this year.

With that, we do have a very spring-like week ahead of us, with some light rain possible late Tuesday night and highs in the 50s and 60s this week.

Temperatures right now are being reported in the 40s and 50s across Siouxland.

It’s been another breezy day with winds coming from the northwest between 15 and 20 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours.

Tonight, we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage and winds dying down, despite gusts reaching up to 25 mph, and temperatures dropping to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning.

