Siouxland Forecast: June 27, 2020

We have been able to enjoy some pockets of sunshine mixed with some cloud coverage across the area today.

We are monitoring some storms for tomorrow that could end up being strong to severe. It’s going to be a hot week ahead with highs in the 90s, and some more mid-week storm chances coming our way.

As you can see, we are sitting under a marginal risk for severe weather in western and northwestern Siouxland and a slight risk for eastern and northeastern Siouxland. The storms that could go strong to severe will be most likely in the area during the late afternoon and overnight hours tomorrow.

Temperatures today are already reflecting the hot week coming our way as they are in the 80s with some upper 80s, near 90 mixed in.

Winds are on the lighter side today from the east between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar shows that it’s been a fairly quiet day today around Siouxland with some sunshine and cloud coverage, and a few pop up showers and thunderstorms across southern Siouxland from Norfolk to Denison.

Tonight we could see some late overnight showers and thunderstorms as we fall to a low of 71 by tomorrow morning.

