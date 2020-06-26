Siouxland Forecast: June 26th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s and 80s. We have wind speeds directed in from the Northwest at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have a few clouds. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll have a nice weekend. The low tonight will fall to 63 with mostly clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 89 with sunny skies. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.