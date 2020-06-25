Siouxland Forecast: June 25th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s and 80s. We have wind speeds directed in from the Southeast at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear and sunny skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see a few showers tonight. The low tonight will fall to 68 with showers. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 86 with a few storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.