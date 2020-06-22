Siouxland Forecast: June 21, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland and Happy Father’s Day.

We are looking at strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening, with some lingering storms tomorrow, and sunshine returning by Tuesday.

Siouxland is sitting under an enhanced and slight risk. With this, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of Siouxland until 10 pm tonight.

Temperatures are on the mild side despite the severe weather, as they are ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

We are also seeing fairly light winds across the area, except where we are seeing thunderstorms, like near Orange City for example.

Satellite and radar imagery shows the main storm that we have been tracking here across Siouxland this afternoon. We will see a small break before more return this evening.

Tonight we will continue to see lingering rain in the area as we fall to a low of 62 by tomorrow morning.

Keep checking back on Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr’s Facebook page and KCAU 9 News at 10 for all your up to date weather forecasts.