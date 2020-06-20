Siouxland Forecast: June 20, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

We are looking at some overnight showers and thunderstorms tonight with more storms on the way for Father’s Day tomorrow, and sunshine returning by Tuesday.

Temperatures are on the more pleasant side today in the 70s across the area.



Winds are nice and light from the south and southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had some morning showers and thunderstorms today in northern and northeastern Siouxland, but have seen partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

Then tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as we fall to a low of 63 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see if you’ll need to have a back up plan for Father’s Day activities tomorrow!