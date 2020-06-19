Siouxland Forecast: June 19th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 60s and 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the ne at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clouds. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see more rain tomorrow. The low tonight will fall to 63 with some light rain. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 77 with showers and storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.