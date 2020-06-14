Siouxland Forecast: June 14, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

Today has been a warm one with a wonderful breeze across the area. We are still looking at a hot start to this week with highs in the mid to upper 90s but a nice cool down by the end of this week.

Temperatures are ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s across Siouxland this afternoon.



It may be another warm day out there but at least we have another great breeze from the south, southeast between 15 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy skies in the area, with some light showers moving into western Siouxland.



Tonight we could see some very light sprinkles in Siouxland as we fall to a low of 71 by tomorrow morning with winds staying breezy overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see when that cooler weather will return to the area.