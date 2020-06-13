Siouxland Forecast: June 13, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

We are looking at a hot start to this coming week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the dry pattern continuing.



Temperatures are currently in the 80s and low 90s across Siouxland this afternoon.

It may be warm out there but we have a great breeze from the southeast between 10 and 20 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny despite a few isolated showers and thunderstorms near Spirit Lake and Emmetsburg earlier.



Tonight we will see a slight increase in clouds as we become partly cloudy. We will also stay on the warm side with a nice breeze continuing as we fall to a low of 65 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see when cooler weather will return to Siouxland!