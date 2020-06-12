 

Siouxland Forecast: June 12th, 2020

Today will be sunny and hot with a high around 90. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight looks to be mostly clear with a low around 60. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be hot in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 5-15. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high of 83. 92 and partly cloudy on Monday. On Tuesday, we’ll have a high of 94. Wednesday will be 92 and partly cloudy. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 89.

