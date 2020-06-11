Siouxland Forecast: June 11th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today will be nice and sunny with a high of 84. Winds will be from the NW at 5-15 mph. Tonight looks to be quiet and cool with a low of 60. Skies will be clear with calm winds. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high of 87 and se winds at 5-10 mph. The weekend looks to be a bit cloudier with temps in the mid 80s. Next work week will be warmer again with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances are very slim in the coming days. Next week looks dry and sunny.