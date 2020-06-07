Siouxland Forecast: June 07, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been a hot one today with high temperatures and plenty of sunshine, but don’t worry, I have some good news about some relief coming our way! We are looking at a cold front moving through late Monday night into Tuesday. That will lead to some nice cooling, dropping temperatures into the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures right now however are toasty between the mid 90s and 100 degrees.

It may be another hot one, but at least we have another wonderful breeze today coming from the south between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few very light showers in far northwestern Siouxland, but a majority of the area has seen plenty of sunshine.

Tonight we will continue to stay clear and warm with a breeze as we fall to a low of 74 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see when that relief is coming our way and when the cold front will be moving through Siouxland.