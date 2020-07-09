Siouxland Forecast: July 9, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70’s. We have wind speeds directed in from the north at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have storms. Moving onto the storm cast now, you can see that we’ll have sunny skies this afternoon. The low tonight will fall to 64 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 91 with a few afternoon storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.