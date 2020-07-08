Siouxland Forecast: July 8th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the south at 10-20. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll have storms tonight. The low tonight will fall to 69 with thunderstorms. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 88 with sunshine and a few storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.