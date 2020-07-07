Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While many essential businesses are departments remained open throughout COVID-19 closures in Siouxland, training for CPR and EMS was put on hold.

"Training itself stopped altogether, our in-house training we do monthly. We did not meet. We did everything via email for communication, back and forth, so it changed things dramatically for a couple of months anyway," Le Mars EMS Director Mike Wise said.