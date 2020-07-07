Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Tuesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 60s and 70s. We have wind speeds at 5-20 mph. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have showers and storms. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll have sunshine today and tomorrow. The low tonight will fall to 72 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 94 with afternoon showers. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.