Siouxland Forecast: July 5th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland. Temperatures for area are in the mid to upper 80’s with some places reaching up to 90°. The winds are coming from the SSE ranging from 5-10 mph. We’ve seen mostly clear skies for the afternoon and those will persist throughout the evening.

We can expect the hot weather to persist for a with only a few chances of rain. Plenty of sunshine and summer weather is to be expected.

