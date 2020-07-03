Siouxland Forecast: July 3, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.

The Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream will engage Nebraskans in environmental education and promote conservation of natural resources, continuing the success of the new Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park State Recreation Area (SRA).