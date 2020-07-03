Siouxland Forecast: July 3, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the SE at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see mostly sunny skies. The low tonight will fall to 66 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 92 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.