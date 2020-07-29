Siouxland Forecast: July 29th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms today with temperatures continuing to cool off to the mid 80s with a pleasant weekend coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the warmer side in the low 70s and upper 60s with light winds from the northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly cloudy night.

The out the door forecast today shows that we are looking at isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as we rise to a high of 91.

Tonight we will continue to see those showers and thunderstorms as we fall to a low of 86 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those showers and thunderstorms in Siouxland today.