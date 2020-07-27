Siouxland Forecast: July 27th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny and warm one today, but a cooler week ahead with highs mainly in the 80s and slim rain chances coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side as they are ranging from the 60s to the low 70s across Siouxland. We are also seeing fairly light winds coming from the northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few clouds overnight with a few light showers and thunderstorms in southern Siouxland between Little Sioux and Denison.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be warm and sunny as temperatures gradually rise to a high of 89 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will be mostly clear with light winds around 5 mph and a low of 63 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could those slim rain chances this week.