Siouxland Forecast: July 26, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Temperatures have dropped off significantly for most of the area, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70’s to mid 80’s. Humidity is still playing a factor so we are seeing an appreciable increase in temperatures when we look at the heat index.

It’s still feeling quite muggy out there but nowhere near as much as yesterday. We’re also seeing much calmer winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

Expect a cooler night with clouds remaining overnight and a low in the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow is going to be a sunny start to the work week, with a high in the mid 80’s and northwest winds ranging from 5-10 mph.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. for your full extend forecast!