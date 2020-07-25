Siouxland Forecast: July 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Temperatures in the area are still being reported in the 90’s, and with humidity values over 50% for most of the region we can see a high prevalence of heat index values over 100°.

Strong winds are still at play from the south southwest, ranging from 10-25 mph, which means gusts up to 35 mph could be observed.

A heat advisory is still in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put Siouxland in a marginal area to possibly see severe thunderstorms overnight.

Overnight lows will be around 76° with calmer south winds. Early afternoon showers are expected tomorrow with a high of 85°. Winds should shift to the northwest and blow around 5-10 mph.

