Siouxland Forecast: July 22nd, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We will be mostly sunny and warm today with overnight showers and thunderstorms possible before another hot weekend returns.

Temperatures this morning are pleasant in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area with calm winds.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we stayed dry overnight despite the small amount of clouds that moved into the area.

The out the door forecast shows that temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 80s for a high of 88 by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with overnight showers and thunderstorms possible and a low of 68 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast.