Siouxland Forecast: July 21, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We will see gradual clearing throughout the morning making way for mostly sunny skies today with seasonal highs in the 80s, before heating back up this weekend.



Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across the area with light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas experiencing calm conditions.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy through the night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in southwestern Siouxland.



The out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 86 by this afternoon with skies gradually becoming mostly sunny.



Then tonight we will be partly cloudy and mild as we fall to a low of 64 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how hot this weekend could get.