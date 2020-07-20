Siouxland Forecast: July 20th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning Siouxland and happy Monday!

Today is going to be mostly cloudy with morning and late night scattered showers and thunderstorms leading to a cloudy start to this week, with a gradual warm up back into the 90s by this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the 60s across Siouxland with light winds between 0 and 10 mph, with far western Siouxland seeing winds up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have some scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area to start off our Monday.

The out the door forecast shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 84 by this afternoon with the morning and late night showers and thunderstorms today.

Then tonight, we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning as we fall to a low of 67 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see 90s return to Siouxland.