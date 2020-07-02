Siouxland Forecast: July 2, 2020

LATHAM, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York man is accused of stealing over $50,000 worth of food from a regional food bank.

Chavez R. Gibbs, 27, of Troy, was arrested and charged after the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York reported that 31,542 pounds of food — over 15 U.S. tons — worth $51,098.04 was stolen between March 13 and June 25.