Siouxland Forecast: July 2, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 60s and 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the SE at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the storm cast now, you can see that sunshine will continue today and tomorrow. The low tonight will fall to 68 with a few clouds. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 91 with sunny skies. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.