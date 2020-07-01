Siouxland Forecast: July 1st, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have showers moving out. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that it’s going to be hot and sunny to end the week. The low tonight will fall to 67 with a few clouds. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 91 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.