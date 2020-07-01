Siouxland Forecast: July 1st, 2020

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police made their first arrests Wednesday under a new national security law imposed a day earlier by China's central government, detaining at least seven people suspected of violating it during protests by thousands of people.

Police said one man with a Hong Kong independence flag was arrested at a protest in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. Police arrested another woman for holding up a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong's independence. Three other women were detained for possessing items advocating independence. Further details were not immediately available.