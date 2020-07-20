Siouxland Forecast: July 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

We are seeing cooler temperatures for most of the area, which is a nice way to wrap up the weekend.

Winds are beginning to shift more to the east and calm down to under 10 mph for most of the region. The radar shows some clouds and a few scattered showers making their way through Siouxland, but overall we’ve remained mostly dry.

Tonight we will see some showers and scattered storms but not until the very late hours of the evening or early tomorrow morning.

Expect cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs in the low 80’s. Storms are possible in the afternoon.

