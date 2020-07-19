Siouxland Forecast: July 18, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Right now, temperatures are still in the 90’s for most of the area, with cooler temperatures to our far west.

With the humidity high, heat index values are still being reported at over 100° for most of the area with Orange City having the highest temperature at over 110°.

Winds are beginning to shift and areas with more northerly winds are starting to see cooler temperatures. Winds will be calming down as the day goes on.

The excessive heat warning and advisory are still in effect until 8:00 p.m. today.

We can see the beginnings of some showers over to the far west by O’Neill, Nebraska, but those will be moving through rather quickly.

Tonight, expect cooler weather and calmer winds with an overnight low of 69°.

A cooler Sunday is ahead with a highs in the mid 80’s.

If you’re outside for extended periods of time today, be sure to rest in the shade and drink plenty of fluids.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10:00 p.m. for your full extended forecast!