Siouxland Forecast: July 17th, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We’re looking at some isolated storm chances today and a hot weekend with heat indices between 100 and 110 possible.

The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for Siouxland from 2 pm tomorrow until 8 pm tomorrow.

Temperatures this morning aren’t quite as hot yet as they are only in the 70s with a few upper 60s mixed in.

We have nice light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph with a few areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly quiet night with some clouds that moved into the area overnight.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be a warm one with a high of 95 by this afternoon and some isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the afternoon.

Then tonight we will fall to a low of 74 by tomorrow morning with more isolated storm chances overnight.

