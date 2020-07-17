Siouxland Forecast: July 17th, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We’re looking at some isolated storm chances today and a hot weekend with heat indices between 100 and 110 possible.

The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for Siouxland from 2 pm tomorrow until 8 pm tomorrow.

Temperatures this morning aren’t quite as hot yet as they are only in the 70s with a few upper 60s mixed in.

We have nice light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph with a few areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly quiet night with some clouds that moved into the area overnight.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be a warm one with a high of 95 by this afternoon and some isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the afternoon.

Then tonight we will fall to a low of 74 by tomorrow morning with more isolated storm chances overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories