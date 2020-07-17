Siouxland Forecast: July 17th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!
We’re looking at some isolated storm chances today and a hot weekend with heat indices between 100 and 110 possible.
The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory and excessive heat warning for Siouxland from 2 pm tomorrow until 8 pm tomorrow.
Temperatures this morning aren’t quite as hot yet as they are only in the 70s with a few upper 60s mixed in.
We have nice light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph with a few areas seeing calm conditions.
Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly quiet night with some clouds that moved into the area overnight.
The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be a warm one with a high of 95 by this afternoon and some isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the afternoon.
Then tonight we will fall to a low of 74 by tomorrow morning with more isolated storm chances overnight.
As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see your full extended forecast!