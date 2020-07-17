Siouxland Forecast: July 16, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight there’s a chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two as we drop off to a low temperature of 69°.

Friday is going to be mostly sunny as we heat things up to a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts hitting about 25 MPH from the south. Saturday and Sunday we’ll hang onto the heat with a high of 98° Saturday and 91° on Sunday. There’s also going to be ample humidity with a feels-like temperature above 100° so make sure to stay hydrated and be safe! It’s likely that Heat Advisories will be issued for the weekend in Siouxland.

Sunday there’s a small chance of thunderstorms and on Monday we’ll see that chance increase with the arrival of a cold front. Highs next week will be in the middle to upper 80s – then jumping back into the 90s on Wednesday and staying there leading into the weekend. Beyond Monday, it looks like we’ll catch onto another dry streak of weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories