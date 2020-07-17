Siouxland Forecast: July 16, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two as we drop off to a low temperature of 69°.

Friday is going to be mostly sunny as we heat things up to a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts hitting about 25 MPH from the south. Saturday and Sunday we’ll hang onto the heat with a high of 98° Saturday and 91° on Sunday. There’s also going to be ample humidity with a feels-like temperature above 100° so make sure to stay hydrated and be safe! It’s likely that Heat Advisories will be issued for the weekend in Siouxland.

Sunday there’s a small chance of thunderstorms and on Monday we’ll see that chance increase with the arrival of a cold front. Highs next week will be in the middle to upper 80s – then jumping back into the 90s on Wednesday and staying there leading into the weekend. Beyond Monday, it looks like we’ll catch onto another dry streak of weather.